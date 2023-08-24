Renaissance Faire Coming to Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In the month of September a Renaissance Faire will be coming to Southern Idaho. To help promote the event President of the Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire Layla Valero, and Director of Cast and Games Anthony Rojas joined us on Rise and Shine to talk about the event.

The Renaissance Faire will be held Sept. 1 and 2. at the Cassia County Fairgrounds in Burley. Tickets are 10 dollars per day, or 15 dollars for a weekend pass and can be purchased at the Southern Idaho Renaissance Faire’s website.

For more information on what will be at the event click the play button up above.

