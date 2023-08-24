WEEK 1: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Here!!! Week One of High School Football in southern Idaho officially kicks off.

Beyond a single Thursday night (Shoshone vs. Murtaugh JV) and Saturday afternoon match-up (Lighthouse vs. Wells, NV), every single local team is gearing up for action on Friday Night.

In the only conference match-up of the week, Burley and Mountain Home face off in Burley; Jerome and Gooding go head-to-head in Senator County; Both #5 ranked Minico and #1 ranked Oakley take on Utah schools; Buhl hosts Top-5 Weiser; plus a full slate of 11-man and 8-man non-conference action.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 0-0 1-0 2 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 0-0 3 - JEROME 0-0 0-0 4 - MINICO 0-0 1-0 5 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-0 0-0 6 - TWIN FALLS 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

4A: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 Vs. Desert Hills, UTAH - 2:00 PM

ROCKY MT. RUMBLE @ Madison H.S.

(non-conference game) MINICO (1-0) DESERT HILLS H.S., UTAH (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-0) BURLEY (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CALDWELL (0-1) CANYON RIDGE (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Gooding -7:00 PM

(non-conference game) JEROME (0-0) (3A) GOODING (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) VALLIVUE (0-0) TWIN FALLS (0-0)

4A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

8-22-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SKYLINE 0-0 (0-0) 68 1ST 2 - BISHOP KELLY 0-0 (0-0) 58 2ND 3 - POCATELLO 0-0 (0-0) 30 3RD 4 - SANDPOINT 0-0 (0-0) 26 4TH 5 - MINICO 0-0 (1-0) 8 5TH Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Burley 4

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BUHL 0-0 0-0 2 - FILER 0-0 0-0 3 - GOODING 0-0 0-0 4 - KIMBERLY 0-0 0-0 5 - WOOD RIVER 0-0 1-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

3A: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ McCall-Donnelly - 6:00 PM

(non-conference game) WOOD RIVER (1-0) MCCALL-DONNELLY (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WEISER (0-0) BUHL (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Homedale - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) FILER (0-0) HOMEDALE (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (4A) JEROME (0-0) GOODING (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Snake River - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) KIMBERLY (0-0) SNAKE RIVER (0-1)

3A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

8-22-23 WIN/LOSS

Con. / Overall POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SUGAR-SALEM 0-0 (1-0) 50 1ST 2 - HOMEDALE 0-0 (0-0) 40 2ND 3 - WEISER 0-0 (0-0) 28 3RD 4 - KIMBERLY 0-0 (0-0) 17 4TH 5 - TETON 0-0 (0-0) 12 5TH Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO (0-0) 0-0 1-0 2 - WENDELL (1-0) 0-0 1-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

2A: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) NAMPA CHRISTIAN (0-0) DECLO (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ West Jefferson - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WENDELL (1-0) WEST JEFFERSON (0-0)

2A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

8-22-23 WIN/LOSS

Con. / Overall POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - BEAR LAKE 0-0 (0-0) 46 1ST 2 - WEST SIDE 0-0 (0-0) 43 2ND 3 - FIRTH 0-0 (0-0) 30 3RD 4 - NORTH FREMONT 0-0 (0-0) 18 4TH 5 - ABERDEEN 0-0 (0-0) 8 5TH Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAREY 0-0 0-0 2 - GLENNS FERRY 0-0 0-0 3 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 0-0 0-0 4 - MURTAUGH 0-0 0-0 5 - OAKLEY 0-0 0-0 6 - RAFT RIVER 0-0 0-0 7 - VALLEY 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

1A-D1: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Cambridge - 6:00 PM

(non-conference game) RAFT RIVER (0-0) TRI-VALLEY (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Carey- 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) GRACE (0-0) CAREY (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Challis- 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MURTAUGH (0-0) CHALLIS (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) RIMROCK (0-0) GLENNS FERRY (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Oakley- 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) ST. JOSEPH H.S., UTAH (0-0) OAKLEY (0-0)

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Valley- 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) BUTTE COUNTY (0-0) VALLEY (0-0)

FINAL SAT - 8/26/23 @ Lighthouse - 1:00 PM

Twin Falls

(non-conference game) WELLS H.S., NEVADA (0-0) LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (0-0)

1A-D1: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

8-22-23 WIN/LOSS

Con. / Overall POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - OAKLEY 0-0 (0-0) 50 1ST 2 - GRACE 0-0 (1-0) 39 2ND 3 - KAMIAH 0-0 (0-0) 31 3RD 4 - CAREY 0-0 (0-0) 12 4TH 5 - NOTUS 0-0 (0-0) 7 5TH Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2, Lighthouse Christian 2, Raft River 2, Murtaugh 2

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 0-0 2 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 0-0 3 - DIETRICH 0-0 0-0 4 - HAGERMAN 0-0 0-0 5 - HANSEN 0-0 0-0 6 - RICHFIELD 0-0 0-0 7 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

(after conference play begins)

1A-D2: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINAL THURSDAY- 8/24/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MURTAUGH (JV) SHOSHONE

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM

(non-conference game) CAMAS COUNTY ROCKLAND

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) NORTH GEM CASTLEFORD

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) GARDEN VALLEY DIETRICH

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WATERSPRINGS HANSEN

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) HAGERMAN HORSESHOE BEND

FINAL FRI - 8/25/23 @ Mackay - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) RICHFIELD MACKAY

1A-D2: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

8-22-23 WIN/LOSS

Con. / Overall POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - KENDRICK 0-0 (0-0) 50 1ST 2 - DIETRICH 0-0 (0-0) 36 2ND 3 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 (0-0) 26 3RD 4 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 (0-0) 18 4TH 5 - COUNCIL 0-0 (0-0) 7 N/A Others receiving votes: Rockland 5, Garden Valley 4, Mullan-St Regis 3, Hagerman 1

