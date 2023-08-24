WEEK 1: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 1: August 24th, 25th & 26th.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Here!!! Week One of High School Football in southern Idaho officially kicks off.
Beyond a single Thursday night (Shoshone vs. Murtaugh JV) and Saturday afternoon match-up (Lighthouse vs. Wells, NV), every single local team is gearing up for action on Friday Night.
In the only conference match-up of the week, Burley and Mountain Home face off in Burley; Jerome and Gooding go head-to-head in Senator County; Both #5 ranked Minico and #1 ranked Oakley take on Utah schools; Buhl hosts Top-5 Weiser; plus a full slate of 11-man and 8-man non-conference action.
KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BURLEY
|0-0
|1-0
|2 - CANYON RIDGE
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - JEROME
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - MINICO
|0-0
|1-0
|5 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-0
|0-0
|6 - TWIN FALLS
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
4A: WEEK 1 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 Vs. Desert Hills, UTAH - 2:00 PM
ROCKY MT. RUMBLE @ Madison H.S.
(non-conference game)
|MINICO (1-0)
|DESERT HILLS H.S., UTAH (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (0-0)
|BURLEY (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CALDWELL (0-1)
|CANYON RIDGE (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Gooding -7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|JEROME (0-0)
|(3A) GOODING (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|VALLIVUE (0-0)
|TWIN FALLS (0-0)
4A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - SKYLINE
|0-0 (0-0)
|68
|1ST
|2 - BISHOP KELLY
|0-0 (0-0)
|58
|2ND
|3 - POCATELLO
|0-0 (0-0)
|30
|3RD
|4 - SANDPOINT
|0-0 (0-0)
|26
|4TH
|5 - MINICO
|0-0 (1-0)
|8
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Burley 4
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BUHL
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - FILER
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - GOODING
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - WOOD RIVER
|0-0
|1-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
3A: WEEK 1 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ McCall-Donnelly - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WOOD RIVER (1-0)
|MCCALL-DONNELLY (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WEISER (0-0)
|BUHL (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Homedale - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|FILER (0-0)
|HOMEDALE (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(4A) JEROME (0-0)
|GOODING (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Snake River - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|KIMBERLY (0-0)
|SNAKE RIVER (0-1)
3A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23
|WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - SUGAR-SALEM
|0-0 (1-0)
|50
|1ST
|2 - HOMEDALE
|0-0 (0-0)
|40
|2ND
|3 - WEISER
|0-0 (0-0)
|28
|3RD
|4 - KIMBERLY
|0-0 (0-0)
|17
|4TH
|5 - TETON
|0-0 (0-0)
|12
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO (0-0)
|0-0
|1-0
|2 - WENDELL (1-0)
|0-0
|1-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
2A: WEEK 1 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|NAMPA CHRISTIAN (0-0)
|DECLO (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ West Jefferson - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WENDELL (1-0)
|WEST JEFFERSON (0-0)
2A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23
|WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - BEAR LAKE
|0-0 (0-0)
|46
|1ST
|2 - WEST SIDE
|0-0 (0-0)
|43
|2ND
|3 - FIRTH
|0-0 (0-0)
|30
|3RD
|4 - NORTH FREMONT
|0-0 (0-0)
|18
|4TH
|5 - ABERDEEN
|0-0 (0-0)
|8
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAREY
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - MURTAUGH
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - OAKLEY
|0-0
|0-0
|6 - RAFT RIVER
|0-0
|0-0
|7 - VALLEY
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
1A-D1: WEEK 1 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Cambridge - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RAFT RIVER (0-0)
|TRI-VALLEY (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Carey- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|GRACE (0-0)
|CAREY (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Challis- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MURTAUGH (0-0)
|CHALLIS (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RIMROCK (0-0)
|GLENNS FERRY (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Oakley- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|ST. JOSEPH H.S., UTAH (0-0)
|OAKLEY (0-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Valley- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|BUTTE COUNTY (0-0)
|VALLEY (0-0)
|FINAL
|SAT - 8/26/23 @ Lighthouse - 1:00 PM
Twin Falls
(non-conference game)
|WELLS H.S., NEVADA (0-0)
|LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (0-0)
1A-D1: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23
|WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - OAKLEY
|0-0 (0-0)
|50
|1ST
|2 - GRACE
|0-0 (1-0)
|39
|2ND
|3 - KAMIAH
|0-0 (0-0)
|31
|3RD
|4 - CAREY
|0-0 (0-0)
|12
|4TH
|5 - NOTUS
|0-0 (0-0)
|7
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2, Lighthouse Christian 2, Raft River 2, Murtaugh 2
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|0-0
|2 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|0-0
|3 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|0-0
|4 - HAGERMAN
|0-0
|0-0
|5 - HANSEN
|0-0
|0-0
|6 - RICHFIELD
|0-0
|0-0
|7 - SHOSHONE
|0-0
|0-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)
1A-D2: WEEK 1 ACTION
|FINAL
|THURSDAY- 8/24/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MURTAUGH (JV)
|SHOSHONE
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CAMAS COUNTY
|ROCKLAND
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|NORTH GEM
|CASTLEFORD
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|GARDEN VALLEY
|DIETRICH
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WATERSPRINGS
|HANSEN
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|HAGERMAN
|HORSESHOE BEND
|FINAL
|FRI - 8/25/23 @ Mackay - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RICHFIELD
|MACKAY
1A-D2: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23
|WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - KENDRICK
|0-0 (0-0)
|50
|1ST
|2 - DIETRICH
|0-0 (0-0)
|36
|2ND
|3 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0 (0-0)
|26
|3RD
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0 (0-0)
|18
|4TH
|5 - COUNCIL
|0-0 (0-0)
|7
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Rockland 5, Garden Valley 4, Mullan-St Regis 3, Hagerman 1
