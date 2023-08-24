Advertise with Us
WEEK 1: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 1: August 24th, 25th & 26th.


By Joey Martin, Kole Emplit, Brevin Monroe and Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEEK 0WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Here!!! Week One of High School Football in southern Idaho officially kicks off.

Beyond a single Thursday night (Shoshone vs. Murtaugh JV) and Saturday afternoon match-up (Lighthouse vs. Wells, NV), every single local team is gearing up for action on Friday Night.

In the only conference match-up of the week, Burley and Mountain Home face off in Burley; Jerome and Gooding go head-to-head in Senator County; Both #5 ranked Minico and #1 ranked Oakley take on Utah schools; Buhl hosts Top-5 Weiser; plus a full slate of 11-man and 8-man non-conference action.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BURLEY 0-01-0
2 - CANYON RIDGE 0-00-0
3 - JEROME 0-00-0
4 - MINICO0-01-0
5 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-00-0
6 - TWIN FALLS0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

4A: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINALFRI - 8/25/23 Vs. Desert Hills, UTAH - 2:00 PM
ROCKY MT. RUMBLE @ Madison H.S.
(non-conference game)
MINICO (1-0)
DESERT HILLS H.S., UTAH (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MOUNTAIN HOME (0-0)
BURLEY (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Canyon Ridge - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CALDWELL (0-1)
CANYON RIDGE (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Gooding -7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
JEROME (0-0)
(3A) GOODING (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
VALLIVUE (0-0)
TWIN FALLS (0-0)

4A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - SKYLINE0-0 (0-0)681ST
2 - BISHOP KELLY0-0 (0-0)582ND
3 - POCATELLO0-0 (0-0)303RD
4 - SANDPOINT0-0 (0-0)264TH
5 - MINICO0-0 (1-0)85TH
Others receiving votes: Emmett 7, Burley 4

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BUHL0-00-0
2 - FILER 0-00-0
3 - GOODING 0-00-0
4 - KIMBERLY 0-00-0
5 - WOOD RIVER 0-01-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

3A: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ McCall-Donnelly - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WOOD RIVER (1-0)
MCCALL-DONNELLY (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WEISER (0-0)
BUHL (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Homedale - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
FILER (0-0)
HOMEDALE (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(4A) JEROME (0-0)
GOODING (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Snake River - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
KIMBERLY (0-0)
SNAKE RIVER (0-1)

3A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23		WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall		POINTSPREVIOUS
1 - SUGAR-SALEM0-0 (1-0)501ST
2 - HOMEDALE0-0 (0-0)402ND
3 - WEISER0-0 (0-0)283RD
4 - KIMBERLY0-0 (0-0)174TH
5 - TETON0-0 (0-0)125TH
Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO (0-0) 0-01-0
2 - WENDELL (1-0)0-01-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

2A: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
NAMPA CHRISTIAN (0-0)
DECLO (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ West Jefferson - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WENDELL (1-0)
WEST JEFFERSON (0-0)

2A: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23		WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall		POINTSPREVIOUS
1 - BEAR LAKE0-0 (0-0)461ST
2 - WEST SIDE0-0 (0-0)432ND
3 - FIRTH0-0 (0-0)303RD
4 - NORTH FREMONT0-0 (0-0)184TH
5 - ABERDEEN0-0 (0-0)85TH
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAREY0-00-0
2 - GLENNS FERRY0-00-0
3 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN0-00-0
4 - MURTAUGH0-00-0
5 - OAKLEY0-00-0
6 - RAFT RIVER0-00-0
7 - VALLEY0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

1A-D1: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Cambridge - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RAFT RIVER (0-0)
TRI-VALLEY (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Carey- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
GRACE (0-0)
CAREY (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Challis- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MURTAUGH (0-0)
CHALLIS (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RIMROCK (0-0)
GLENNS FERRY (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Oakley- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
ST. JOSEPH H.S., UTAH (0-0)
OAKLEY (0-0)
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Valley- 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
BUTTE COUNTY (0-0)
VALLEY (0-0)
FINALSAT - 8/26/23 @ Lighthouse - 1:00 PM
Twin Falls
(non-conference game)
WELLS H.S., NEVADA (0-0)
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (0-0)

1A-D1: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23		WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall		POINTSPREVIOUS
1 - OAKLEY0-0 (0-0)501ST
2 - GRACE0-0 (1-0)392ND
3 - KAMIAH0-0 (0-0)313RD
4 - CAREY0-0 (0-0)124TH
5 - NOTUS0-0 (0-0)75TH
Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2, Lighthouse Christian 2, Raft River 2, Murtaugh 2

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY0-00-0
2 - CASTLEFORD0-00-0
3 - DIETRICH0-00-0
4 - HAGERMAN0-00-0
5 - HANSEN0-00-0
6 - RICHFIELD0-00-0
7 - SHOSHONE0-00-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings
(after conference play begins)

1A-D2: WEEK 1 ACTION

FINALTHURSDAY- 8/24/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MURTAUGH (JV)
SHOSHONE
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CAMAS COUNTY
ROCKLAND
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
NORTH GEM
CASTLEFORD
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
GARDEN VALLEY
DIETRICH
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WATERSPRINGS
HANSEN
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
HAGERMAN
HORSESHOE BEND
FINALFRI - 8/25/23 @ Mackay - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RICHFIELD
MACKAY

1A-D2: WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 1 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
8-22-23		WIN/LOSS
Con. / Overall		POINTSPREVIOUS
1 - KENDRICK0-0 (0-0)501ST
2 - DIETRICH0-0 (0-0)362ND
3 - CAMAS COUNTY0-0 (0-0)263RD
4 - CASTLEFORD0-0 (0-0)184TH
5 - COUNCIL0-0 (0-0)7N/A
Others receiving votes: Rockland 5, Garden Valley 4, Mullan-St Regis 3, Hagerman 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

