AAA predicts busy Labor Day weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re planning one last summer getaway for Labor Day weekend, you’re not alone.

Data from AAA shows domestic bookings are up 4% from last year and international bookings are up 44%.

“Inflation, school obligations, and even higher gas prices aren’t preventing most travelers from ending their summer on a high note,” said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Memorial Day and Independence Day travel have already made 2023 a year for the record books, and while we don’t track the total volume for Labor Day, we anticipate a very busy weekend.”

Conde said several airlines have experienced staffing shortages, moved to bigger planes with fewer flights, and could be very crowded.

He said this is the time of year when people take advantage of the nice weather with family gatherings and camping trips.

“People have this sense that things are changing, that the nice weather is coming to an end. And so, they really connect with the outdoors even more so on Labor Day than perhaps at any other time of the summer,” said Conde. “You’re going to see the national parks, the state parks, and the backcountry. A lot of those places are going to be very very busy.”

Conde said the best time to travel by car will be early Thursday morning as the busiest times on the road will be Thursday afternoon and Friday.

He added to use caution on the road as there will be a lot of travelers in addition to road construction.

