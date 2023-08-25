‘Arts on Tour’ returns to the College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — ‘Arts on Tour’ is back in the Magic Valley.

The College of Southern Idaho has begun preparing for their 2023-2024 schedule, the first year that new arts and enrichment coordinator Jessica Williams will lead the program.

Williams built the schedule based on what the community would like to see, with a ton of variety this year.

“Arts on Tour is going to start on Wednesday, October 4th, with an amazing jazz tribute to Disney and we’re actually going to run through April of next year with a bunch of different performances in the mix,” Williams said.

That includes the Vienna boys’ choir which is a world-renowned choir, acrobatics from China, Irish dances, and tributes to women of country.

The production doesn’t just start with one person, however, as many members like Meghan Burnham, contribute behind the scenes.

“By changing the color and by moving one light a little bit you can alter the way a person feels about what is happening on stage,” Burnham said. “It’s fun for me, I love being that ghost in the rafters.”

The shows are fun and take a lot of effort, something everyone in the community can appreciate.

While the season is still about a month and a half away, Williams is excited about what the Magic Valley will experience this year.

“I’m so excited to be in this role and the faith that’s put on me in this position to be able to try and deliver something that is great for the community is something I don’t take lightly,” Williams said. We have good shows in store so I think the community will really enjoy what we have.”

Tickets for all the shows can be purchased on artsontour.Csi.Edu or come into the box office Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm.

