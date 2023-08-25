Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Burley volleyball sweeps Jerome; Thursday’s prep sports scores

Burley volleyball sweeps Jerome; Thursday’s prep sports scores
Burley volleyball sweeps Jerome; Thursday’s prep sports scores(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley volleyball team got their 2023 season off to a good start Thursday evening in Jerome.

The Bobcats swept Jerome in a Great Basin Conference matchup.

Burley 3, Jerome 0

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-18)

Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16)

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Kimberly 4, Filer 0

Sun Valley Community School 10, Declo 0

BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Wendell 5, Buhl 2

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Raft River will return to smashmouth football
Countdown to Kickoff: Raft River will return to smashmouth football
Bruins went 8-3 last season
Countdown to Kickoff: Twin Falls has big goals this season
“I think we’re going to back to some old Raft River, run over top of you, ground and pound type...
Countdown to Kickoff: Raft River will return to smashmouth football
Bruins went 8-3 last season
Countdown to Kickoff: Twin Falls has big goals this season