Burley volleyball sweeps Jerome; Thursday’s prep sports scores

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley volleyball team got their 2023 season off to a good start Thursday evening in Jerome.

The Bobcats swept Jerome in a Great Basin Conference matchup.

Burley 3, Jerome 0

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-18)

Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16)

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Kimberly 4, Filer 0

Sun Valley Community School 10, Declo 0

BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Wendell 5, Buhl 2

