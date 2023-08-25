Burley volleyball sweeps Jerome; Thursday’s prep sports scores
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley volleyball team got their 2023 season off to a good start Thursday evening in Jerome.
The Bobcats swept Jerome in a Great Basin Conference matchup.
Burley 3, Jerome 0
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-18)
Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16)
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Kimberly 4, Filer 0
Sun Valley Community School 10, Declo 0
BOYS SOCCER SCORES
Wendell 5, Buhl 2
