Community Invited to ‘Ignite the Valley’ Event in Hagerman

Rise and Shine: Ignite the Valley
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The community is invited by several churches around Hagerman to come and “Ignite the Valley” with a community worship event. The event is taking place on Saturday, August 26 at the Hagerman City Park. Pastor Isaac Tellez from the Hagerman Christian Center and Pastor Dion Douville from Calvary Chapel Hagerman joined us on Rise and Shine to talk about the event.

The event is free to attend and starts at 3:30 P.M. and runs until 9:00 P.M. To hear what kind of activities will be done at the event click the play button up above.

