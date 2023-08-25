Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital

WBRC stock graphic
WBRC stock graphic(WBRC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An early morning crash on Interstate 84 killed a Malta man and sent a Rupert woman to an area hospital.

According to a release issued by the Idaho State Police, they are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning at around 6:35am, on Interstate 84 westbound near mile marker 224 in Cassia County near Malta.

A 22-year-old woman from Rupert was traveling westbound on I-84 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra when a tire blew on the truck, causing it to go off the right should and roll.

The woman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital, her condition is unknown at this time. Her passenger, a 30-year-old male from Malta, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained.

Both occupants of the Toyota Tundra were not wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

Latest News

City Council filing period begins Monday.
Filing period opens Monday for interested Twin Falls City Council applicants
Jackpot Solar opened in late 2022 and is already planning on expansion.
With Jackpot Solar online, what’s next?
Fit and Well Idaho: On Demand Virtual Care
AAA projects busy Labor Day weekend
AAA predicts busy Labor Day weekend