Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An early morning crash on Interstate 84 killed a Malta man and sent a Rupert woman to an area hospital.

According to a release issued by the Idaho State Police, they are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning at around 6:35am, on Interstate 84 westbound near mile marker 224 in Cassia County near Malta.

A 22-year-old woman from Rupert was traveling westbound on I-84 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra when a tire blew on the truck, causing it to go off the right should and roll.

The woman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital, her condition is unknown at this time. Her passenger, a 30-year-old male from Malta, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained.

Both occupants of the Toyota Tundra were not wearing their seatbelts.

