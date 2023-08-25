Filing period opens Monday for interested Twin Falls City Council applicants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are interested in serving on the Twin Falls City Council, the filing period opens on Monday.

There are four open seats up for election this year due to expiring terms. Seats two, three, four, and seven are open for applicants.

If a person is interested in running for the Twin Falls City Council, they must file for candidacy, and fill out the required forms on the city’s website.

Josh Palmer, the Public Information Coordinator with the city of Twin Falls says, anyone who lives within city limits can apply, but he encourages you to understand that it is a big time commitment and he says you may want to consider sitting on one of the committee’s or commissions first, to dip your toe in the local government field.

“We don’t want to scare people away with how complex it is, and there are some time demands to it, but it’s also a very rewarding position too, our city council not only do they oversee all the policies that are implemented in the city of twin falls, but they are also very closely connected to the community and how we grow,” said Josh Palmer with the city of Twin Falls.

The filing period opens Monday August 28 and closes on September 8.

The election for these city council seats will be on November 7.

For more information, visit this link.

