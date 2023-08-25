Fit and Well Idaho: On Demand Virtual Care

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is offering a new service to the community called On Demand Virtual Care, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

The idea behind On Demand Virtual Care is to make health care easy.

If you are new to the area, have an injury, need to establish care, or just aren’t feeling well, this service allows anyone, whether you are a St. Luke’s patient already or not, to log onto their My Chart Portal or through the guest access on St. Luke’s website, and receive care virtually.

Some ailments can be taken care of virtually, and some need to be transferred to a different provider, but they will help you through the whole process either way.

“We’ve had this service available since 2021, it really was prompted due to COVID, it started as a virtual urgent care, evaluated other gaps in care, areas, that really have delayed access,” said Abby Losinski, the director of On Demand Virtual Care.

This service is available to all ages, and they will connect you with a provider virtually seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. even on holidays.

