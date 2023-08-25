Advertise with Us
Twin Falls County Commissioners declare 182 day moratorium on large scale energy projects

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Commissioners voted to approve a 182 day moratorium on large scale energy projects at Thursday’s meeting in front of a packed audience.

Jack Johnson with the Twin Falls County Commissioners says this moratorium provides the county 182 days to review and put into place guidelines and zoning regulations regarding large energy projects.

Johnson says there is currently not anything written in their ordinances that provide guidelines for the planning and zoning to work through these large scale energy projects.

This moratorium gives the commissioners 182 days to come up with what they want written in their guidelines and ordinances for Twin Falls County regarding these projects.

This moratorium only regards private land in Twin Falls county and certain projects can still take place if they fit the regulations.

“They can if they fall into the no more than 10 mega watts or 100 acres per name plate capacity that was identified, that allow that, but we still we have to get into the safety part of the construction that was identified that we don’t have,” said Jack Johnson, a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

This was the second public hearing on this proposed moratorium and once the ordinances are proposed, they will hold more public hearings before they are adopted.

“That gives us that 182 days to come up with the actual ordinance that includes siding and view sheds, what ever is in there, and safety, what the base needs to, you know all of that stuff, it gives us that time to get and ordinance into effect to give the planning and zoning time to work through those that they don’t have now really,” said Johnson.

Multiple people were heard by the commissioners on their opinions on these large scale energy projects and then the commissioners votes on the moratorium, which passed unanimously.

