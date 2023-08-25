With Jackpot Solar online, what’s next?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jackpot Solar Farm just south of Rogerson was put online in December 2022 but what kind of plans do they have for the future.

The solar farm is operated by Duke Energy based out of Charlotte, North Carolina and the power generated is leased by Idaho Power in a 20-year agreement signed back in 2019.

The power generated in the 120-Megawatt farm is capable of serving 24,000 homes or 3% of peak summer energy needs.

An expansion proposal for the Jackpot Solar Farm was passed meaning construction will start on panels on the opposite side of Highway 93 in the near future.

The solar farm has also implemented changes to keep up the level of production from these panels.

“In the expansion past Jackpot, they’re also going to put a battery system in behind that and that battery really helps us pick up the later evening loads when the solar resources fall off,” Idaho Power Vice President of Power Supply Ryan Adelman said.

The expansion project, known as Franklin Solar is expected to be completed and online by December of 2023 and will add an additional 800 acres of panels.

