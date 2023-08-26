Advertise with Us
Crews respond to fire at Twin Falls home

Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 15 minutes, but the home sustained smoke damage.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s still unknown why the garage of a Twin Falls home caught fire Friday evening.

According to Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief, Aaron Hudson, crews arrived to the home in the 800-block of Chase Drive around 5:15 p.m., to find flames showing in the garage.

Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 15 minutes, but the home sustained smoke damage.

Those responded included three engines from Twin Falls, one battalion chief from Twin Falls, one engine from Rock Creek Fire, one ambulance from Magic Valley Paramedics, and a Twin Falls Police vehicle.

There were no injuries to occupants or responders.

The cause is under investigation.

