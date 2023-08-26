Advertise with Us
Double fatality on Golf Course Road early Saturday morning

ISP is currently investigating accident
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(Source: MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A double fatality crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at approximately 2:16 AM, on Golf Course Road, east of Blue Lakes Grade, in Jerome County.

A 2005 Subaru Impreza driven by a 24-year-old male from Buhl, Idaho was westbound on Golf Course Road at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times.

He was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries.

His passenger, a 23-year old male from Jerome, Idaho, was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Golf Course Road was closed for approximately four hours.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

