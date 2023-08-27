Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

3 injured, 1 critically, in US military aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special operations forces from Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon as part of Eager Lion, a multinational military exercise in Zarqa, Jordan, Monday, June 17, 2013.(Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:26 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition and other two were in stable conditions, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three injured are American.

The critically injured patient is a U.S. Marine, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defense Department said.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, CareFlight said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

Latest News

A shooting during a White Sox game is raising questions about security at the ballpark and what...
2 women injured in shooting during Chicago White Sox game
A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Dollar General store in Florida in...
3 Black people killed in racially motivated shooting at Dollar General, officials say
Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong...
College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday