Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Bellevue, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Bellevue man has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of his roommate Thursday morning, August 24, 2023, and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Charles Christopher Holloway, 43, was officially arrested by the Idaho State Police late Friday evening on an out-of-county warrant, according to a statement by the Ada County Sheriff’s office.

Holloway is accused of allegedly shooting and killing his roommate, Joshua Takacs, 40, also of Bellevue, just after 6am Thursday morning, at a house owned by Holloway located at 317 South Fifth Street.

Next of kin had been notified of Takacs’ death.

The mugshot of Holloway, taken this last Friday night shows the shooting suspect in a hospital gown, as he was treated for a gunshot wound from an officer involved shooting on Thursday morning involving the Bellevue U.S. Marshall.

Holloway was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Thursday morning.

The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue was closed as numerous officers from " target="_blank">Blaine County, Jerome County and the Idaho State Police began their investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Takacs’ funeral expenses and has raised just over $10,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Takacs was an employee of Oasis Stop and Go in Bellevue.

It is not known what happened that prompted the shooting, as this is an ongoing investigation.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

