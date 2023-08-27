CSI Volleyball bounces back with three wins

HILLSBORO, MISSOURI (KMVT/KSVT) — After a disappointing 1-3 start last weekend the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles volleyball team took part in another tournament this weekend.

CSI dropped their first match of the weekend yesterday 3-1 against Miami Dade College, but turned the weekend around from there winning each of their next three games...

On Friday afternoon the Golden Eagles went down 2-0 against host Jefferson College before rattling off three straight sets to win in a reverse sweep.

On the second day CSI took on Iowa Western Community College and took them down in four sets.

And for the second straight week the Golden Eagles took on and defeated Missouri State University-West Plains.

The Golden Eagles reversed their record from last weekend and improve to 4-4 on the season.

Next weekend CSI will be a little closer to home next weekend for the Salt Lake Community College Crystal “Inn”vitational Tournament, their third to open the year.

