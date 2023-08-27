Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Bradley Miller, 54, on charges of felony attempted strangulation.
His bond is set at $150,000.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-cops, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com. Or download P3 Tips on your mobile device.
