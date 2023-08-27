Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023

Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023(Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Bradley Miller, 54, on charges of felony attempted strangulation.

His bond is set at $150,000.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-cops, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com. Or download P3 Tips on your mobile device.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

Latest News

Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Idaho Medal of Honor 2023
Law enforcement officers receive highest honor from state officials
Judge John C. Judge listening to testimony regarding Kohberger waiving right to speedy trial.
Kohberger waives right to a speedy trial in a surprise move