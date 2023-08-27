Advertise with Us
Lighthouse Christian dominates Wells

Lions open the 2023 season with a decisive victory.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Continuing our high school sports coverage from last night with the final Magic Valley game of week one at Lighthouse Christian.

The Lions of Lighthouse welcomed the Wells Nevada Jaguars to town and the home team’s offense exploded in this one.

The first possession of the year for Lighthouse led to their first touchdown as senior quarterback Justice Schroeder punches it home with his legs on a nice draw play.

On the two-point conversion attempt a very nice grab by senior wideout Chase De Jong made it 8-0.

After a defensive stop the lions regained possession and Schroeder used his arm this time passing to Collin VanderHam who sprinted his way to the endzone for the score, two-point attempt was good, and the Lions took a 16-0 lead.

Sophomore running back Johnny Millenkamp added another touchdown on a long run and Lighthouse would win big in this one 76-0.

