Motorist stalls under railway bridge on Eastland Drive after sudden rainstorm floods roadway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sudden downpours are known to happen here in southern Idaho, and when they do there are a few places drivers need to avoid.

Just like this unknown motorist found out Saturday evening at around 6:30pm, when portions of the area were suddenly soaked from a thunderstorm moving through.

A KMVT viewer stopped to help this young man driving a Dodge Charger who, we’re guessing, underestimated the depth of the water underneath the railway bridge on Eastland Drive. Which just happens to be one of the worst roadways to drive when a sudden rainstorm hits.

We were informed that he was able to get his vehicle out of the roadway.

