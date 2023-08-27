Advertise with Us
Saturday Soccer: Filer Wildcats boys fall to Sun Valley

Cutthroats took advantage and never looked back.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Wildcats welcomed the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats to Filer and this game did not go the Wildcats way.

Filer keeper Diego Hernandez made a handful of nice saves and none more important than the two he made back-to-back in the first hald to keep it scoreless.

However, later in the half off a corner kick Sun Valley finds Sebastian Lerner who made a few moves and before firing a shot to the back of the net 1-0 Cutthroats.

The Cutthroats would cash in again as Zeppelin Pilaro beats the Filer keeper to extend the lead to 2-0 and would go on to win this one 6-0.

