Aspen Grove Family Therapy offering free walk in therapy sessions thanks to Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Walk in Sessions now being offered at Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Walk in Sessions now being offered at Aspen Grove Family Therapy.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is partnering with Aspen Grove Family Therapy to offer walk in therapy sessions at their location in Twin Falls.

Aspen Grove began offering walk in sessions about a year ago.

They saw a need in the community for those who are on wait lists and having trouble getting into a counselor or therapist.

Now, Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is involved and covering the costs for these walk in sessions for the people in need.

Aspen Grove Family Therapy says the idea was to make sure people can get into a therapist’s office as quickly as possible because of the long wait lists at different counseling offices across the Valley.

“We just know based on our own clinic and then other people who are trying to get in, the wait lists are really extreme all across Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, and so we wanted, especially for people who are really struggling and need to talk to somebody, we wanted to provide an option for that, so that they could get in as soon as possible to get support,” said Larissa Macfarlane, a therapist at Aspen Grove.

You do have to make an appointment for a walk in session.

There are six hours per week designated for walk in therapy.

This service is available to those ages 14 and up.

For more information, visit this link. You have to go to the client portal and sign in as a new client to make a single session appointment.

They can also be reached at (208) 258-7681.

Keeping the County in the Twin Falls County Fair