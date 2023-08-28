Castleford School District seeks to pass supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford School District is seeking to renew their supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election.

The Castleford School District has had this supplemental levy in effect for multiple years, and is seeking to renew it.

The levy is for $350,000 per year for two years, totaling $700,000.

Dena Allred, the superintendent of Castleford School District says the money would be used for district wide educational programs and services, extra curriculum salaries and transportation costs, curriculum and supplies, supporting staff salaries and benefits as well as various facility repairs, replacement, and updates.

“So the taxes will be $152.14 per year per $100,000 dollars taxable assessed property, it’s actually a decrease according to the county, of $33.79 from the 2022 levy rate,” said Dena Allred, the superintendent of Castleford Schools.

Castleford is choosing to run this levy renewal in Tuesday’s election because of the cancellation of the March election, but the money wouldn’t go into effect until July 1, of 2024.

Anyone within Castleford School District boundaries can go to the Castleford Community Center from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday to vote.

This needs a simple majority to pass.

For more information on this supplemental levy, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.