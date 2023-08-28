Former Kimberly High School track sprinter transfers to Boise State

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly native and former Bulldog Brett Bronson is transferring to Boise State after one season with the Idaho State Bengals track and field team.

Bronson typically runs the 100, 200 and 400 meter races and has relay experience as well.

In his lone season at ISU in 2021-22 Bronson competed in seven outdoor meets breaking his personal record in the 200 with a time of about 22 seconds.

During the indoor season, Bronson set his personal bests in the 60 meters at 7 seconds and took home first place in the 400 meter at the Snake River College Open with a time of 49 seconds.

To close out the year at the Big Sky Conference meet, Bronson finished ninth in the 400 and is hoping to help the Broncos track team when their season starts in about four months.

