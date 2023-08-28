Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Former Kimberly High School track sprinter transfers to Boise State

Brett Bronson heads to Boise after one season with Idaho State.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly native and former Bulldog Brett Bronson is transferring to Boise State after one season with the Idaho State Bengals track and field team.

Bronson typically runs the 100, 200 and 400 meter races and has relay experience as well.

In his lone season at ISU in 2021-22 Bronson competed in seven outdoor meets breaking his personal record in the 200 with a time of about 22 seconds.

During the indoor season, Bronson set his personal bests in the 60 meters at 7 seconds and took home first place in the 400 meter at the Snake River College Open with a time of 49 seconds.

To close out the year at the Big Sky Conference meet, Bronson finished ninth in the 400 and is hoping to help the Broncos track team when their season starts in about four months.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

Latest News

Lighthouse Christian's Jack Dejong made a great catch for a two point conversion against Wells...
WEEK 1: Friday Night Blitz play of the week
filer
Saturday Soccer: Filer Wildcats boys fall to Sun Valley
CSI volleyball picks up second conference win of week against the College of Southern Nevada on...
CSI Volleyball bounces back with three wins
Lightouse
Lighthouse Christian dominates Wells