WEEK 1: Friday Night Blitz play of the week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Week one of the 2023 high school football season has come and gone and with so many tackles, passes and touchdowns it was tough to narrow it down, but only one play can be our first Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.

Week one’s play comes not from the Friday slate of games, but an 8-man game on Saturday night between the Lighthouse Christian Lions and Wells, Nevada Jaguars.

On the two-point conversion attempt after Lighthouse’s first touchdown of the game, Lions senior wide receiver Jack Dejong ran a route to the back corner of the endzone.

A great throw by quarterback Justice Schroeder gave Dejong just enough room to rise above his defender to snag the ball at its highest point and secure it coming to the ground while getting not just one, but both of his feet down in bounds.

What a catch by Jack and Lighthouse would win big in the game as well 76-0.

