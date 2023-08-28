Howard, Crudup “Skip” Campbell

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Crudup (Skip) Campbell Howard of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023, at the age of 85, after several months of declining health.

Skip was born in Phoenix, Arizona November 1, 1937.

Skip is survived by his wife Carol, sons Andrew Crudup Howard (Sharon) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and David Earl Howard (Lynne) of Los Angeles, California. Stepdaughters Rhonda Shively of Twin Falls, Idaho, Brenda Bishop of Kimberly, Idaho, and Karla Cordova of Boise, Idaho. Skip is also survived by his grandchildren, Nazy Javid (Eddie Wilson), Justin (Amber) Cordova, Jasmine Green, Emily Shively, Joseph Cordova, Seth Tarkenton and James Howard and great grandchildren Serenity Javid, Nora Cordova, Melyssa Cordova, and Ronin Cordova.

Skip was predeceased by his parents, Velma Mae Turley and Isaiah Crudup Howard; brother Thomas Mills Howard and sister Nancy Ann Willett.

The family moved from Palo Alto to Long Beach and then Pasadena, California during the war years, as Skip’s father was transferred in his job with Standard Oil Company of California. Skip graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena, California in 1955. Skip proudly served his country in the Marine Corp. He joined the Marine Corp in the summer of 1955, when he was 17 years old. Sergeant Howard was discharged from his active duties in 1959 and from the Marine Corp reserves in 1963.

Skip graduated from Pasadena City College and with honors from California State College, Los Angeles in 1963. After graduating from school, Skip worked for Standard Oil in San Pedro, California and was later transferred to San Francisco. He worked for Standard Oil for 15 years.

In the early 1970′s, Skip started his own tax practice in Alameda, California. He was certified as a paralegal from St. Mary’s College and passed his IRS Enrolled Agent exams.

Skip married Carol Colleen Jewell in 1987 and were married for 36 years, they have enjoyed traveling across the United States; as well as getaways to mountain resorts in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. In the fall they would travel to Oregon to enjoy the coast.

Skip and Carol combined their tax practices in Castro Valley, California in the late 80′s, eventually selling the business and moving to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1994, opening Magic Valley Tax Services.

During the years, Skip has belonged to numerous organizations: The Lions Breakfast Club of Alameda, California, he is a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner, and member Twin Falls Masonic Lodge #45. Volunteering was an important part of Skip’s being. He always enjoyed giving to others who were less fortunate than he. Skip was an active member of the Ascension Episcopal Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the Altar Guild and also attended a weekly men’s bible study.

There was nothing Skip liked better than an interesting conversation with good friends. Skip had long life friends from John Muir High School and the Marine Corp and friendships in Twin Falls. Each of his friends were dear to Skip and he always cherished their love and friendship.

Funeral Services will be held at Ascension Episcopal Church in Twin Falls, on Thursday, August 31 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Ascension Episcopal Church.

As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations be sent to the Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 in honor of Skip.

