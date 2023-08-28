Keeping the County in the Twin Falls County Fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday over in Filer, and the set-up is well underway at the fairgrounds.

Starting late last week; semis, trailers, vendors, and carnival rides have been slowly showing up for the six full days of the Twin Falls County Fair.

This is the 107th year of the county fair, and Fair Manager John Pitz says the entire week - takes an entire year to plan.

From layouts to new vendors, there is a massive checklist to address before the gates open.

Now, most of the counties in the state of Idaho have decided to take on a more regional type of fair. But For Pitz, Southern Idaho likes to keep things the way they are.

Especially with how involved local 4H and FFA programs are with the county fair.

“It’s a little bit easier to keep your traditions and your Ag focus on a county fair, if you get more into a regional fair it has to become a little bit more commercialized to pay the bills. We’re the largest 4H and FFA enrolment county in the state, so we have a huge 4H program,” said John Pitz.

Pitz’s says that the idea of combining the county fairs has been brought up in the past, but that conversation is usually short and always ends with a unanimous ‘No’.

The Twin Falls County Fair gets underway this Wednesday, August 30th and runs through the weekend, wrapping up on Monday, September 4th.

For more information on the Twin Falls County Fair, Click Here.

