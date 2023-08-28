Valley School District seeks to pass supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley School District is seeking to renew their supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election.

The Valley School District has had a supplemental levy in place for many years, and Tuesday’s election is seeking to renew it, for a total of $300,000 per year for two years, totaling $600,000.

If passed, the money will go towards 3.5 certified teachers, one paraprofessional, full day kindergarten staff, and the extra-curriculum bussing.

Jenni Jacobson, the superintendent of the Valley School District says they are running the levy in Tuesday’s election but the money won’t go into effect until July 1, 2024.

They chose to run it early because of the cancellation of the March elections in Idaho, so they will know how to budget and plan if it passes or not.

“The supplemental levy would just be um a continuation of our district wide educational programs, it would support our staff salaries and the befits that aren’t paid by the state, and the school district is committed to providing more than adequate and appropriate education,” said Jacobson, the superintendent of Valley School District.

If it passes, the cost to the taxpayer is going to be $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, which is a decrease of $11.47 from the 2022 levy rate.

Anyone within the Valley School District boundaries can vote Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Valley School District Old Gym.

This needs a simple majority to pass.

For more information on this supplemental levy, you can visit this link.

