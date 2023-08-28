Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Valley School District seeks to pass supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election

Valley School District seeks to pass supplemental levy.
Valley School District seeks to pass supplemental levy.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley School District is seeking to renew their supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election.

The Valley School District has had a supplemental levy in place for many years, and Tuesday’s election is seeking to renew it, for a total of $300,000 per year for two years, totaling $600,000.

If passed, the money will go towards 3.5 certified teachers, one paraprofessional, full day kindergarten staff, and the extra-curriculum bussing.

Jenni Jacobson, the superintendent of the Valley School District says they are running the levy in Tuesday’s election but the money won’t go into effect until July 1, 2024.

They chose to run it early because of the cancellation of the March elections in Idaho, so they will know how to budget and plan if it passes or not.

“The supplemental levy would just be um a continuation of our district wide educational programs, it would support our staff salaries and the befits that aren’t paid by the state, and the school district is committed to providing more than adequate and appropriate education,” said Jacobson, the superintendent of Valley School District.

If it passes, the cost to the taxpayer is going to be $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, which is a decrease of $11.47 from the 2022 levy rate.

Anyone within the Valley School District boundaries can vote Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Valley School District Old Gym.

This needs a simple majority to pass.

For more information on this supplemental levy, you can visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

Latest News

The election is on Tuesday.
Castleford School District seeks to pass supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election
Shoshone School District seeks to pass bond in Tuesday’s election
Early voting in Mecklenburg County runs through Sept. 9.
Changes to how you register to vote, and what is needed in Idaho
Ammon Bundy arrested in Emmett while attending football fundraiser for Emmett High School.
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and political activist Ammon Bundy arrested Friday evening at a football fundraiser for his son in Emmett