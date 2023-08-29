Back-to-school can be stressful for students and parents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Back to school can be exciting with new teachers, new classroom and new friends, but it can be stressful for both students and parents.

Dr. Spencer Taintor told KMVT it’s important for parents to support their kids as they return to school. He said a great tool for kids and parents alike is the use of a calendar to keep track of events for both school activities and family activities.

He said that kids will feel the stress of their parents so it’s important to keep a positive attitude and treat the new school year as an adventure.

He said to talk to kids about what they can expect and where to find help if they need it and check with them about how they are feeling about school.

“Remember, put those little love notes in their lunch box, the kids love that,” said Taintor. “I know that I still put it in my daughters lunch box, she’s in high school by the way, so I still put it in her lunch box and she comes home and gives me the biggest hug, ‘thank you so much for that note dad.’ And it just makes their day that much better, and then when they come home and give you that hug it makes your day that much better., too.”

Taintor said it’s also important to set a bedtime routine as growing kids need a good night sleep to ensure they are refueled for the school day.

