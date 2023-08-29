Advertise with Us
Boise State prepared for “loud” environment on Saturday

Broncos take on No. 10 Washington Saturday
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State is set to begin their season against the Washington Huskies this Saturday.

Washington enters the season as the 10th-ranked team in the nation, and the second-highest PAC-12 team.

The Broncos will travel to Seattle to face the Huskies, where Husky Stadium holds nearly 71,000 people.

Head coach Andy Avalos and the rest of the Broncos, know they will go against a loud environment

“To go up against the No. 10 team in the nation on the road in their house, we’re excited to see how our guys handle the environment,” Avalos said. “Our guys are up to it and we’ll see how they respond and compete.”

The Broncos are 2-3 all-time against Washington, with their last matchup coming in December of 2019, where the Huskies came away with a 38-7 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

