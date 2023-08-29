Canyon Ridge’s five goals too much for Mountain home; Girls soccer roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mountain Home Tigers traveled to Canyon Ridge to take on the Riverhawks Monday evening.

Canyon Ridge’s Jayva Hicks was sensational in the first half, providing all four Riverhawks goals as they led 4-2 at the break.

Hicks left off where she started in the second and tallied her fifth goal of the contest as Canyon Ridge would win 5-3 over Mountain Home.

4A Girls Soccer

Burley blanks Minico (0-3) 3-0 on the road. Bobcats move to 2-3 on the season and host Jerome on Wednesday.

