Canyon Ridge’s five goals too much for Mountain home; Girls soccer roundup

Jayva Hicks scored all five goals in the win
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mountain Home Tigers traveled to Canyon Ridge to take on the Riverhawks Monday evening.

Canyon Ridge’s Jayva Hicks was sensational in the first half, providing all four Riverhawks goals as they led 4-2 at the break.

Hicks left off where she started in the second and tallied her fifth goal of the contest as Canyon Ridge would win 5-3 over Mountain Home.

4A Girls Soccer

Burley blanks Minico (0-3) 3-0 on the road. Bobcats move to 2-3 on the season and host Jerome on Wednesday.

