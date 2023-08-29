Habitat for Humanity works to give a local family a forever home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have an update for you on a local Habitat for Humanity project that is giving one local family a forever home in Kimberly.

Last week we told you about the Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley working to fight the affordable housing crisis in the Magic Valley.

To do this, they have partnered with the National Concrete Association and Fox Blocks to build the entire perimeter of a home.

Utilizing specialized building materials that resemble large Lego blocks, the exterior walls were set up last week and on Tuesday it was time for the second step.

The future homeowners, volunteers and construction experts arrived with a pump crane and a cement truck to fill the voids in the walls.

Once the concrete is set, the walls will be completely solid and energy efficient.

“Brundage Bone is here to help us and Idaho Materials donated all of the cement that is going to make this house a home. A very silent home, a very energy efficient home. It’s just a new thing for Habitat and we’re excited,” said Linda Fleming the Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley.

The rest of the home is expected to be completed in the next six months.

The family chosen will only receive the keys if they put in a determined amount of sweat equity into the project.

This is designed to make sure that those who are picked know the importance of this special opportunity.

To learn more about the Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.