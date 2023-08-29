Advertise with Us
Harmful Algal Bloom warning issued at Cedar Creek Reservoir

(Mono County)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROGERSON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is alerting the public to a health advisory that has been issued at Cedar Creek Reservoir.

Cedar Creek Reservoir, also known as Roseworth Reservoir is located in Twin Falls County.

The health district says the reservoir “shows levels of a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels in the reservoir. Increased levels of this toxin are caused by a toxin-producing cyanobacteria. Exposure to this toxin can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock,” a statement said.

The health district says to avoid exposure to water in this reservoir while it is under a harmful algal bloom advisory.

Don’t drink the water, and don’t allow your pets near it.

If you choose to eat fish from this water, remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking.

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir is also still under a harmful algal bloom advisory.

