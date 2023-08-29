Advertise with Us
Jerome woman dies in accident north of Chubbuck

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome woman is dead following a fatal crash in Chubbuck Sunday night.

The crash occurred in Bannock County, just south of Reservation Road on Highway 91 around 11:30 p.m.

The 31-year-old allegedly drove into a concrete wall, then a telephone pole before rolling the car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The road was blocked for four hours.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

