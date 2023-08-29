Advertise with Us
September is Recovery Awareness Month

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —September is recovery awareness month, and to help spread the word Deborah Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Walker Center, joined Rise and Shine to talk about how the community can get involved. The goal of Recovery Awareness Month is to inform the community that when one person is sober the entire community benefits.

To learn more about Recovery Awareness Month you can visit the Walker Center’s website, or click the play button up above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

