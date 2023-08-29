Southern Idaho Solid Waste working on Material Recovery Facility at their landfill site

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho Solid Waste is looking at ways to extend the life of their landfill and reduce the amount of trash entering the site.

Southern Idaho Solid Waste operates 14 transfer stations, then the transport from the transfer stations and the Milner Butte Landfill near the Cassia and Twin Falls county line.

“There is a little bit over 5 million tons of garbage in place, we’ve been operating since 1993, the current lined area of the landfill is about 95 acres, and then garbage is about 120 feet on top of that liner in some places, so we take about 300,000 pounds of waste per year into the landfill,” said Nate Francisco, the CEO and executive director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste.

Nate Francisco, the Executive Director and CEO says at the current growth rate and increase in garbage, they estimate to only have 35 years left at their current landfill site.

“What that does is it really makes us, forces us to look long term, we can’t really look at just the short-term costs and keeping costs low for customers, but also looking at how we can keep the costs low over a long period of time, and how we can minimize the amount of waste going into the landfill so that it extends the landfill life,” said Francisco.

That is the key, how can they minimize the amount of trash coming in to the landfill?

The idea is to create a new facility on their site which would bring all of the trash to one central location before being dumped in the lined landfill.

He says up to 50% of the trash that comes in has the ability to be recycled, if they have the ability to get it out of the waste stream.

“It’s through something called a Material Recovery Facility, in this case it would be a mixed waste processing facility, so it would be just garbage, you throw everything in one bin, once it gets here, we get that material out. We are looking at also, getting those organics out of the waste, all of those organics would go to a bio-digester. that system would produce renewal natural gas which we could then deliver into the renewable natural gas pipeline,” said Francisco.

He says the material recovery facility would be located right at their landfill site, and the public wouldn’t have to do anything differently with how they throw away their garbage, as it would be sorted through once it arrives at the site.

They have had multiple proposals from private companies to form a private-public partnership and be able to build the facility, in a way that it won’t increase the cost to the customers.

“My idea of conservatism is spending the least amount of resources over the longest amount of time, this project is looking at how we can do that, how we can invest now in order to save future dollars,” said Francisco.

