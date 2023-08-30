Black Mountain Fire increases in activity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lightning-caused fire continues to burn in the Sawtooth National Forest.

The Black Mountain Fire is estimated to be between 30 and 40 acres and still within the containment lines after starting on August 20.

The blaze is located in the South Hills, in the Cassia division of the Minidoka Ranger District.

Forest Service officials say expect to see more smoke on Wednesday, which will last for days.

There are closures in place due to the Black Mountain Fire. (U.S. Forest Service)

The closure map shows what areas in the Minidoka Ranger District are no longer accessible due to the fire.

Firefighters have put fireline in place along ridges and reduced vegetation along nearby roads to decrease fire activity as it nears these containment lines.

