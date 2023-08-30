Advertise with Us
Burley man arrested in human trafficking investigation

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A month-long human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a Burley man.

32-year-old Oliver Encinas was arrested after he was attempting to exchange money and drugs for sex with a minor.

Detectives uncovered evidence Encinas was conducting this activity online.

Encinas arrived in Rupert for a planned meet-up with the minor, when he was arrested instead.

Rupert Police, worked with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Region Five Probation and Parole in this investigation.

Encinas is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 6.

