Hurley, John Joseph

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —John Joseph Hurley, 82, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 29, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, to John and Catherine Hurley. He was raised by his devoted grandparents, Gran and Tom.

John was a pillar of strength, intellect, and love for all who knew him. He was a man of many accomplishments, always guided by a strong sense of duty and an abiding faith. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, John honorably served his country. His educational journey took him through Catholic schools from elementary to high school and culminated in a PhD in Economics from Gonzaga University, along with a Masters in Religious Studies from Loyola University New Orleans.

He had a rich and diverse career, serving as a Treasury agent for the United States government. Later after earning his CPA he opened his own accounting firm. His passion for education led him to teach high school in Fairfield, Idaho, and then at the College of Southern Idaho for over 35 years as a professor of Economics.

John was also an ordained deacon in the Catholic Church, ministering in that role for 22 years. John and Linda were the directors of RCIA for 20 years and John was notably active in many other ministries in Twin Falls and surrounding communities.

Those who knew John would describe him as an individual with an infectious and magnetic personality. He was optimistic, inspiring, and always enthusiastic. His keen humor and irresistible charm made him a favorite among his students, colleagues, and church congregants.

He had varied interests that spanned from hiking, fly fishing, and gardening, to canning, baking, and reading. As avid travelers, John and Linda visited Italy, Costa Rica, Spain, Mexico, and even leading groups to Italy on spiritual pilgrimages.

John leaves behind a legacy of love and mentorship. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda; son, Daniel Grover; son and daughter-in-law, Matt Grover and Rachel Gerberding; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Clint Evans; good friend, Phil Grover; and grandchildren, Emma Gerberding, Dominic Evans, and Alissa Evans.

John was predeceased by his parents and his grandparents.

Among his proudest accomplishments were his family who he treasured immensely, his travels, and his deep-rooted faith. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched.

A Rosary will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 7pm at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass taking place on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10am at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the CSI Foundation. Please make your check payable to the CSI Foundation and reference: Dr. John Hurley in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to: CSI Foundation P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83303-1238.

To donate online visit foundation.csi.edu/donate, and reference Dr. John Hurley in the comments. Or you can donate to St. Edwards Catholic Church RCIA Ministry.

