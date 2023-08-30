Kimberly girls soccer blanks Buhl; Tuesday’s prep sports scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0) hosted the Buhl Indians (2-1, 0-1) Tuesday, in a battle of two undefeated squads.

After multiple attempts on goal, Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny found the back of the net just minutes before the half.

Cassidy Johnson and Ali Stastny would add two more as Kimberly came away with the 3-0 win.

On Thursday, Kimberly will travel to and take on Gooding, while Buhl will host Bliss.

Other girl’s soccer scores

Filer 1, Bliss 3

Wendell 1, Sun Valley Community School 12

Declo 5, Gooding 0

Boys soccer scores

Buhl 2, Kimberly 2

Declo 1, Gooding 3

Wendell 1, Sun Valley 4

Bliss 7, Filer 1

Volleyball scores

Wood River 0, Twin Falls 3 (18-25, 28-30, 19-25)

Hagerman 1, Shoshone 3 (21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19)

Castleford 0, Carey 3 (19-25, 21-25, 18-25)

Filer 3, Declo 1 (25-21, 26-28, 25-16, 25-13)

Jerome 0, Canyon Ridge 3 (12-25, 21-25, 15-25)

Rockland 1, Murtaugh 3 (25-19, 19-25, 17-25, 17-25)

