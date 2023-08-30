Lighthouse Christian opens volleyball season with a win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Volleyball season is underway in Southern Idaho.

Lighthouse Christian welcomed the Oakley Hornets for their first game of the season.

A back-and-forth contest resulted in Lighthouse taking the first win of the season winning 3-2 (25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 14-25, 15-7).

Both teams are back in action this week, as the Lions host Richfield on Thursday, while Oakley squares off with Declo on Wednesday night.

