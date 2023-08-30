Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas and other specials Thursday, the company said.

It announced on its website that customers at thousands of its locations can get the fuel discount between 4-7 p.m. local time as part of the “Circle K Day” promotion.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are not participating but would have the day rescheduled, Circle K said.

A 50% off special is scheduled between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on dispensed drinks and prepared food. Circle K also said car washes would be 50% off starting at 6 a.m., and electric vehicle charging would be half off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can search for locations near them on the online store locator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.
Ford recalls certain Super Duty trucks over potential axle problem
Walk to End Alzheimer's Magic Valley
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Charity Event Coming Soon
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges