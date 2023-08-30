School Elections: Construction bond fails, supplemental levies pass

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election Day was Tuesday in Idaho and we have the unofficial results of everything from construction bonds to supplemental levies in the Magic Valley.

Special General Obligation Bond Joint School District No. 312, Lincoln and Jerome Counties

The construction bond amount was for $8.2 million, to be paid off over 20 years and needed a super majority to pass. The bond failed after only receiving 56.15% of the vote.

244 voters participated in the election.

This construction bond would have been used to remodel the entrance to the elementary, middle and high schools to enhance the safety and security. They would also have added new classrooms and offices. Plus, they sought to build a multi-purpose facility, which would have been for the students during the day, but the community would also use it for events and other community gatherings.

Valley School District No. 262 Supplemental Levy

The Valley School District sought to renew their supplemental levy, equaling to $300,000 per year for two years, totaling $600,000.

The levy was successful, with 60.66% in favor, with 39.34% against.

272 voters participated in the election.

The money will go towards 3.5 certified teachers, one paraprofessional, full day kindergarten staff, and extra-curriculum bussing.

Castleford Joint School District Supplemental Levy

The levy is for $350,000 per year for two years, totaling $700,000. It passed with overwhelming support, tallying 75.63% in favor, compared to only 24.37% against.

119 voters participated in the election.

The money would be used for district wide educational programs and services, extra curriculum salaries and transportation costs, curriculum and supplies, supporting staff salaries and benefits as well as various facility repairs, replacement, and updates.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.