Telegraph Fire estimated at 2,000 acres and growing

Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire north of shoshone.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire about ten miles north of Shoshone.

The Telegraph Fire located near Kinsey Butte, ignited Tuesday evening along Highway 75.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire was mapped at 2,000 acres as of 10 p.m. and is expanding.

The fire is burning in brush and short grass.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff, Rene King, no structures are being threatened.

Numerous crews responded to the scene, including the Bureau of Land Management, Lincoln County Paramedics, Richfield and Shoshone fire departments.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

