Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Charity Event Coming Soon

Walk to End Alzheimer's-Magic Valley
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, September 9 the Magic Valley Alzheimer’s Association will be holding their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event at the College of Southern Idaho. KMVT’s Rise and Shine was joined by the walk manager for Southeast Idaho Shelly Jones who told us about the upcoming event.

The walk starts at eleven-thirty in the morning at the College of Southern Idaho, You can register the day of at 10 A.M. or you can register anytime before the walk online at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

For more information on the walk click the play button up above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

September is Recovery Awareness Month
September is Recovery Awareness Month
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Lending and Navigating the Home Buying Process
St. Luke’s is offering a new service to the community called On Demand Virtual Care, and that...
Fit and Well Idaho: On Demand Virtual Care
Ignite the Valley
Community Invited to ‘Ignite the Valley’ Event in Hagerman