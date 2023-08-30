Walk to End Alzheimer’s Charity Event Coming Soon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, September 9 the Magic Valley Alzheimer’s Association will be holding their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event at the College of Southern Idaho. KMVT’s Rise and Shine was joined by the walk manager for Southeast Idaho Shelly Jones who told us about the upcoming event.

The walk starts at eleven-thirty in the morning at the College of Southern Idaho, You can register the day of at 10 A.M. or you can register anytime before the walk online at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

For more information on the walk click the play button up above.

