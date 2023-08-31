Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Amalgamated Sugar Company, union workers reach agreement

Amalgamated and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International...
Amalgamated and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union voted to approve a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.(KMVT-NEWS)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A sigh of relief for workers at Amalgamated Sugar Company.

Amalgamated Sugar and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union voted to approve a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement will cover approximately 1,400 employees and averts a strike from union members.

Negotiations between Amalgamated Sugar and the union had been ongoing since the end of May.

On August 23, the company and the union agreed to unanimously recommend an offer to union members for approval.

On August 30, employees voted to approve the new collective bargaining agreement.

According to President and CEO, Fran Malecha, “the new agreement provides employees with significant wage increases, maintains zero premium health insurance coverage for employees for the next five years, and introduces new benefits.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Early morning crash kills Malta man and sends Rupert woman to area hospital
The 300 block of Fifth Street in Bellevue blocked off for homicide investigation
A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash generic image
Idaho State Police investigating two separate fatal car accidents Saturday
Twin Falls Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Jason Bradley Miller - Twin Falls County Most Wanted for week of August 27, 2023
Holloway arrested on charges of first degree murder
Charles Christopher Holloway being held on $1Million dollar bond for the alleged shooting death of Joshua Takacs of Bellevue

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/30/2023}
Behind the Business: Prepping for the Twin Falls County Fair
Behind the Business: Prepping for the Twin Falls County Fair
Healthy Fair Food options at the Twin Falls County Fair
Healthy Fair Food options at the Twin Falls County Fair
School zone sign
The city of Twin Falls explains where crosswalks can be placed near schools