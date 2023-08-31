Amalgamated Sugar Company, union workers reach agreement

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A sigh of relief for workers at Amalgamated Sugar Company.

Amalgamated Sugar and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union voted to approve a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement will cover approximately 1,400 employees and averts a strike from union members.

Negotiations between Amalgamated Sugar and the union had been ongoing since the end of May.

On August 23, the company and the union agreed to unanimously recommend an offer to union members for approval.

On August 30, employees voted to approve the new collective bargaining agreement.

According to President and CEO, Fran Malecha, “the new agreement provides employees with significant wage increases, maintains zero premium health insurance coverage for employees for the next five years, and introduces new benefits.”

