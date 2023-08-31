Advertise with Us
Boys and Girls Club of Jerome receive large donation

Select Health and St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley have teamed up to get involved in the mission.
Boys and Girls Club of Jerome
Boys and Girls Club of Jerome(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last year, the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley launched their Jerome club at Summit Elementary School.

Now, they serve about 60 kids per week in grades K-5 every Monday through Thursday.

The ultimate goal however is to build a brick and mortar site in Jerome and open up the club to all ages, but that takes time and money.

Lisa and Con Paulos helped them get started last year, and now Select Health and St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley have teamed up to get involved in the mission.

They donated $100,000 to the club to aid in that mission.

“The club in this community means so much and it’s been a long time coming, and Lisa and Con were the catalysts to getting this program up and running, that and our wonderful partnership with the school district and then of course our partnership with Select Health and St. Luke’s and many other contributors that have made this successful,” said Lindsey Westburg, the executive director.

The Boys and Girls club of Jerome currently busses kids from all the elementary schools to Summit Elementary School Monday through Thursday.

