Burley boys soccer escape with 1-0 win over Jerome; Wednesday Idaho prep scores

Marcus Rojas breaks deadlock before the half
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats (2-3-1) traveled to Jerome (1-3) to take on the Tigers Wednesday evening

Both teams had chances early in the first half but couldn’t convert.

With two minutes of stoppage time before the half, Burley’s Marcus Rojas found the back of the net after the Tigers failed to clear the ball in the box.

Burley would go on to win, thanks to Rojas’ goal, 1-0.

Both teams are in action on Wednesday, September 6th, as the Bobcats travel and take on Mountain Home, while Jerome will host Twin Falls.

Other boys soccer scores

Canyon Ridge 4, Twin Falls 0

Girls soccer scores

Jerome 2, Burley 1

Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 0

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 1

Volleyball scores

Carey 2, Challis 1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-11)

- Meredith Hoskins 6 aces, 7 kills

- Paige Black 9 assists, 2 kills

Carey 2, Camas 1 (25-19, 25-9)

- Paige Black 5 Aces, 10 assists

- Meredith Hoskins 6 kills

- Maggie D’Orazio 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block

- Maddie Bennion 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block

Declo 3, Oakley 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15)

- Jordan Taylor 7 kills, 2 blocks

- Rachel Nebeker 7 kills

- Brynn Silcock 19 assists, 5 kills.

Kimberly 1, Highland 3 (12-25, 25-20, 21-25, 27-29)

Kimberly 3, Century 0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-17)

Hagerman 3, Hansen 1 (25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19)

Richfield 3, Raft River 2 (25-23, 17-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-10)

