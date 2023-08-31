Burley boys soccer escape with 1-0 win over Jerome; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
Marcus Rojas breaks deadlock before the half
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats (2-3-1) traveled to Jerome (1-3) to take on the Tigers Wednesday evening
Both teams had chances early in the first half but couldn’t convert.
With two minutes of stoppage time before the half, Burley’s Marcus Rojas found the back of the net after the Tigers failed to clear the ball in the box.
Burley would go on to win, thanks to Rojas’ goal, 1-0.
Both teams are in action on Wednesday, September 6th, as the Bobcats travel and take on Mountain Home, while Jerome will host Twin Falls.
Other boys soccer scores
Canyon Ridge 4, Twin Falls 0
Girls soccer scores
Jerome 2, Burley 1
Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 0
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 1
Volleyball scores
Carey 2, Challis 1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-11)
- Meredith Hoskins 6 aces, 7 kills
- Paige Black 9 assists, 2 kills
Carey 2, Camas 1 (25-19, 25-9)
- Paige Black 5 Aces, 10 assists
- Meredith Hoskins 6 kills
- Maggie D’Orazio 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block
- Maddie Bennion 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block
Declo 3, Oakley 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15)
- Jordan Taylor 7 kills, 2 blocks
- Rachel Nebeker 7 kills
- Brynn Silcock 19 assists, 5 kills.
Kimberly 1, Highland 3 (12-25, 25-20, 21-25, 27-29)
Kimberly 3, Century 0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-17)
Hagerman 3, Hansen 1 (25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19)
Richfield 3, Raft River 2 (25-23, 17-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-10)
