Healthy food options at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people look forward to the Twin Falls County Fair and the fair food all year long, but for those with food allergies or health restrictions, it can be daunting.

Jill Skeem, a macrobiotic counselor says there are ways to still enjoy fair food and stick to your meal plan.

She says many booths offer fruit or vegetables, including corn on the cob or a fruit cup.

It may take you a little longer to find what you can eat, but it is doable.

There are also booths who can do modifications, and many of them are happy to answer any questions you may have.

“Always ask questions, always ask what oil you use, like in the fresh squeezed lemonade, they don’t use high fructose corn syrup it’s beet sugar, so look for the fresh squeeze lemonade booth which is great, always ask, and in the world of everyone having some kind of food issue, they are always welcoming to tell you what’s in it,” said Jill Skeem, macrobiotic counselor.

The fair is today through Wednesday through Monday, most of the food booths open at 10 in the morning and stay open until 11 at night.

