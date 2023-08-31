Magic Valley Model Railroaders prepare for the fair all year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the highlights of the Twin Falls County Fair is the Magic Valley Model Railroaders building.

Marvin Barnes with the Model Railroaders says much like the fair board and staff begin preparing for next year’s fair as soon as this year’s fair ends, so do the Magic Valley Model Railroaders.

Each of the different display’s tells a different story, and the intricacies of each scene can take days to months to complete.

But for Barnes, the best part is seeing the kids who come and get to see what it’s all about.

“The railroad is very special, it’s nice to watch them, but when you see a kid with a smile on his face ear to ear and he wants to come back this afternoon, that’s our day, any age can come out and enjoy the fun of being an engineer or conductor, or helping out with the trains, putting in the scenery,” said Marvin Barnes, with the Magic Valley Model Railroaders.

The Model Railroad building is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and anyone is welcome to stop by.

