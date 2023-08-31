Mechanical Bull is a big hit at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One fair staple at the Twin Falls County Fair is the mechanical bull riding booth.

Owner Calvin Perkins from Murtaugh has been running the booth for years, and makes the bulls himself.

Every day of the fair, people can take a ride on one of the two mechanical bulls.

There is one for children and one for older kids and adults.

Sierra Black who works at the booth says she enjoys seeing people give it a try.

“Probably just like being able to run the bull and stuff, seeing all the happy kids get on it, everyone’s laughing, plus I get to ride it every once in a whole, so that’s fun too,” said Sierra Black, who works at the booth.

They are open every day of the fair from open until close.

The larger bull costs $8.00 and the smaller one $5.00.

If you want to see the real bucking bulls, you can check out the PRCA sanctiond NFR series at the Magic Valley Stampede and Rodeo.

That kicks off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Shouse Arena and runs for three nights.

